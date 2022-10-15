Pakistan PM caught in another 'audio leak' controversy, Here's what he said

Shehbaz Sharif's audio surfaced on social media platforms on Thursday in which the prime minister purportedly talks about appointing special assistants from the ruling coalition with an unknown person, says a local news report.
Days after the coalition government directed a high-level investigation into the alleged hacking and leak of sensitive conversations, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been caught in yet another 'audio leak' controversy.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Days after the coalition government directed a high-level investigation into the alleged hacking and leak of sensitive conversations, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been caught in yet another 'audio leak' controversy.
His audio surfaced on social media platforms on Thursday in which the prime minister purportedly talks about appointing special assistants from the ruling coalition with an unknown person, says a local news report as quoted by ANI.
His audio surfaced on social media platforms on Thursday in which the prime minister purportedly talks about appointing special assistants from the ruling coalition with an unknown person, says a local news report as quoted by ANI.
In the leaked audio conversation, the unidentified man could be heard talking about the Pakistan Peoples Party, asking for posts of the PM's key aides.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In the leaked audio conversation, the unidentified man could be heard talking about the Pakistan Peoples Party, asking for posts of the PM's key aides.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The voice believed to be of Pakistan PM Shehbaz could be heard, saying, "No, it is not like that, Bilawal Bhutto spoke to me in this regard." Another voice then said, "We have to adjust Zafar Mahmood and Jahanzeb Sahib also...I will tell you a final number today."
The voice believed to be of Pakistan PM Shehbaz could be heard, saying, "No, it is not like that, Bilawal Bhutto spoke to me in this regard." Another voice then said, "We have to adjust Zafar Mahmood and Jahanzeb Sahib also...I will tell you a final number today."
As per ANI reports, he added that Muttahida Qaumi Movement member, Malik Ahmed, was reminded that he played a pivotal role in making the deal with the two parties... "I am sending you his portfolio; he belongs to Karachi."
As per ANI reports, he added that Muttahida Qaumi Movement member, Malik Ahmed, was reminded that he played a pivotal role in making the deal with the two parties... "I am sending you his portfolio; he belongs to Karachi."
Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan said that the audio leaks are a serious breach of national security as they call into question the entire security of the Prime Minister's Office and House.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan said that the audio leaks are a serious breach of national security as they call into question the entire security of the Prime Minister's Office and House.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Imran Khan asserted that his secure line at his residence was also bugged as the PM. He announced that the PTI intends to go to court to establish the authenticity of leaks and then form a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate which intelligence agency is responsible for the bugging and who is leaking out the audio many of which, he said, are edited or doctored, reported The News International as quoted by ANI.
Imran Khan asserted that his secure line at his residence was also bugged as the PM. He announced that the PTI intends to go to court to establish the authenticity of leaks and then form a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate which intelligence agency is responsible for the bugging and who is leaking out the audio many of which, he said, are edited or doctored, reported The News International as quoted by ANI.
The former prime minister said that this is critical because sensitive security issues are and have been illegally recorded and subsequently hacked, implying confidentiality of Pakistan's national security has been exposed globally.
The former prime minister said that this is critical because sensitive security issues are and have been illegally recorded and subsequently hacked, implying confidentiality of Pakistan's national security has been exposed globally.
A series of audio clips have been leaked earlier, featuring Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and former PM Imran Khan, which sparked widespread criticism from the opposition and raised questions about the cyber security of the PM's official residence and the office.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A series of audio clips have been leaked earlier, featuring Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and former PM Imran Khan, which sparked widespread criticism from the opposition and raised questions about the cyber security of the PM's official residence and the office.