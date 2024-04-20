Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has alleged that his wife, Bushra Bibi, was given food mixed with “toilet cleaner," reported Pakistan-based The Express Tribune .

At a recent hearing for a corruption case involving £190 million, held in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, Imran Khan informed the court that toilet cleaner had been mixed into Bushra Bibi's food, causing her health to deteriorate with daily stomach irritation.

He said that Shaukat Khanum Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr Asim Yousaf had suggested carrying out Bushra Bibi's tests at Shifa International Hospital.

However, he added that the jail administration was adamant about carrying out the test at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital.

The court further advised Imran Khan to refrain from holding “press conferences" during the hearings. In response, the PTI founder stated his statements were misquoted and he spoke to reporters to clarify them.

The court underscored the significance of maintaining decorum by recommending that media interactions occur post-hearing. In response, Imran Khan pointed out that the jail administration typically clears the media from the courtroom immediately after the proceedings.

He also requested the court to allow him a 10-minute session with the press following the hearing.

Earlier on April 15, Bushra Bibi, filed a petition before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and requested the court to conduct her check-up and medical tests from Shaukat Khanum Hospital or any other private hospital of her choice to examine if she was poisoned through contaminated food, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

Imran Khan had alleged that his wife was poisoned at the Bani Gala sub-jail. On Monday, Bushra Bibi filed a fresh plea in the high court, seeking a check-up and medical tests at Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

In her petition, Bushra Bibi said that she is suffering from heartburn, and aches in her throat and mouth and that she believes that it is the result of eating poisonous meals.

Bibi said that she was poisoned and subjected to psychological torture at her Banigala residence, which has been declared a sub-jail, according to a report by Dawn.

(With inputs from ANI)

