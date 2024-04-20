‘My wife poisoned with toilet cleaner, suffers heartburn', alleges Imran Khan
Imran Khan alleges that his wife, Bushra Bibi, was fed food mixed with toilet cleaner, causing her health to deteriorate. The court advises Khan to refrain from press conferences during hearings and emphasizes maintaining decorum.
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has alleged that his wife, Bushra Bibi, was given food mixed with “toilet cleaner," reported Pakistan-based The Express Tribune.
