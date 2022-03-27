At a rally in Islamabad on Sunday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said, “Our foreign policy is being manipulated from outside." But he asserted, "Times have changed now."
Khan is holding a show of strength rally in Islamabad ahead of the crucial no-trust vote. Thousands of his supporters have congregated at the venue of the rally.
Here are the latest updates:
- The Pakistan PM said, "Poor countries are backward because the law there fails to catch the rich who are involved in white collar crimes. They transfer stolen and looted money to offshore accounts. Small thieves do not destroy a country like the way big thieves do."
- "These 'three stooges' are looting the country for years and all this drama is being done to have Imran Khan surrender like Musharraf. They are trying to blackmail the government. General Musharraf tried to save his government and gave these thieves NRO and it resulted in the destruction of Pakistan," Imran Khan said at a rally in Islamabad.
- He added, "Come what may, I will not forgive them even if my government goes or even if I lose my life," he added.
- Khan further said, "We have brought bill to give women their due right in inheritance."
- "Despite the difficult conditions during Covid-19 pandemic, we saw record economic growth. Gave a historic package to the industry with record exports, record remittances, record crop production," the Prime Minister of Pak said.
- Khan at the rally added that Pakistan is poor because of white collar criminals. In a veiled attack against former Pakistan prime ministers, Imran Khan said “three rats looting country from past 30 years."
- Meanwhile, Pakistan opposition party, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) claimed that "a conspiracy is being hatched to cause bloodshed on the streets of Islamabad" to sabotage the no-confidence resolution against Khan.
Addressing a joint news conference on Saturday, PPP senators Palwasha Khan and Rubina Khalid said, "A conspiracy is being hatched to cause bloodshed on the streets of Islamabad while domestic and foreign elements will be involved in this riot," according to the Pakistani newspaper Bussines recorder.
"If there is a riot on the streets at the behest of the government to thwart the no-confidence resolution, then questions will be raised who will pay for the march to bring one million people in Islamabad? Those who have not been able to answer the foreign funding case to date will pay to bring one million people to Islamabad? Behind 'you' (Pakistani PM) is the funding of India and Israel," they (Palwasha Khan and Rubina Khalid) questioned were quoted as Business Recorder.
