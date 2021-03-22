Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who recently tested positive for Covid-19, thanked everyone for their good wishes and prayers for him and his wife. "I want to thank everyone in Pakistan and abroad for their good wishes and prayers for the quick recovery of the first lady and I from Covid 19," Imran Khan wrote in a tweet.

I want to thank everyone in Pakistan & abroad for their good wishes and prayers for the quick recovery of the first lady and I from Covid 19. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 21, 2021

Pakistan Prime Minister's wife Bushra Bibi also tested positive for Covid a few hours after the PM himself got infected with the virus on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

"Best wishes to Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI for a speedy recovery from COVID-19," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Best wishes to Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI for a speedy recovery from COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2021





The prime minister's tweet came hours after Imran Khan's special assistant on national health services Faisal Sultan said that the Pakistani premier has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating at home.

Imran Khan got infected just two days after he received his first vaccination against the disease. The 68-year-old former top cricketer received a shot of the Chinese-produced Sinopharm vaccine on Thursday.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi are self-isolating.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Pakistan increased to an overall 13,843, and 44 more deaths with 3,677 fresh infections were recorded in the past 24 hours on Sunday.

Pakistan started its COVID-19 vaccination drive in February after the first arrival of China-gifted vaccine doses, with frontline health workers given the priority for inoculation, while on March 10, the country started vaccination for the general public, starting with people aged 60 and above, Geo News reported.

