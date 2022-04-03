This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home / News / World / Pakistan PM Imran Khan to face no-confidence vote today: 10 updates
Pakistan PM Imran Khan to face no-confidence vote today: 10 updates
2 min read.07:25 AM ISTAgencies
Imran Khan received a massive blow when the PTI 'lost the majority' in the National Assembly after losing its key ally in the coalition Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P).
After weeks of political mudslinging, name-calling, and claims of an international conspiracy, Imran Khan is set to face the no-confidence vote on Sunday in Pakistan's National Assembly.
As Pakistan PM readies himself to face the "last ball", it is clear that Imran Khan has seemingly lost support both in the lower house of the legislature and the backing of the all-powerful Pakistan army.
Imran Khan to face no-confidence vote today: 10 developments
The no-confidence motion was submitted by the Opposition parties on March 8. The Opposition has been confident that its motion would be carried as many PTI lawmakers have come out in the open against PM Imran Khan. However, Khan has exuded confidence in the failure of this motion.
Imran Khan received a massive blow when the PTI "lost the majority" in the National Assembly after losing its key ally in the coalition Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P).
The MQM announced on Wednesday that it had struck a deal with the opposition Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and would support the no-trust vote in the 342-member National Assembly.
Amid fears of violence and clashes due to the no-confidence vote against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday, thousands of security personnel have been deployed in Islamabad.The security in Islamabad has been put on high alert and the authorities started sealing the key zones in the federal capital.
Imran Khan, elected in July 2018 vowing to fix the economy and combat corruption, isn't going quietly. Pakistan PM held a massive rally last Sunday in Islamabad and later gave controversial speeches to show he remains wildly popular with his supporters.
A day before the decisive no-confidence vote, Imran Khan urged the country's youth to stage "peaceful protests" against a "foreign conspiracy" allegedly hatched against his government.
Pakistan Prime Minister even said that he has "more than one plan" for tomorrow's vote on the no-confidence motion against him. He also urged the youth of Pakistan to agitate and raise their voice against the conspiracy by external forces. Imran Khan further claimed that the Opposition leaders are seeking power to dispose of the corruption cases against them.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who was allegedly attacked in London on Saturday by an activist of the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's ruling PTI party, said that Imran Khan should be arrested for 'provocation, incitement and sedition'.
Imran Khan accused the US of conspiring to topple the government and stated that the Pakistani politicians are sold for merely 15-20 billion.
Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has called on the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration to ensure the security of every Member of the National Assembly (MNA) irrespective of party affiliation referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement to gather 100,000 supporters outside the Parliament House on Sunday when voting will be held on the no-confidence motion.
