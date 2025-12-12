Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif mocked as he gatecrashes Putin's meeting with Erdoğan after waiting for 40 minutes—Video

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was set to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sideline at an international forum in Turkmenistan marking the 30th anniversary of the nation’s permanent neutrality on Friday, December 12.

A video posted by RT India shows that Sharif inadvertently walked into a private meeting between Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan after his own planned bilateral with the Russian leader was postponed.

Having waited about 40 minutes in a nearby room with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, a visibly eager Sharif eventually made his way into the hall where Putin and Erdoğan were in discussions, hoping to at least exchange a few words. He reportedly left the room around 10 minutes later.

“Moment PM Sharif gate-crashed Putin’s meeting with Erdogan after waiting for 40 mins,” the caption read.

Another video from RT India shows Sharif, still appearing restless, seated next to an empty chair marked with a Russian flag. Clearly frustrated, the Pakistani Prime Minister and his delegation sat tensely, their impatience evident as they waited for Putin to arrive.

Sharif’s misstep was quick and short-lived, a calculated gatecrash, a last-minute attempt to assert his presence after being sidelined. In roughly ten minutes, the Pakistani Prime Minister slipped out just as suddenly as he had walked in.

Netizens react One of the social media users said, “After 40 mins of wait, even Zomato delivery guy gives up. Sharif still didn’t.” Another remarked, “Ignored him like a traffic signal ka bhikhari (beggar).” "Beggars cannot be choosers," commented the third. Another X user stated, “From ‘please meet me’ to ‘please leave’ Shehbaz experienced it all in 10 minutes.”

“Gate-crashing at global level… Pakistan’s foreign policy just got a new definition", “How does anyone take him seriously?” were some of the other comments made.

Limited ceasefire in Ukraine-Russia war could be beneficial: Erdoğan to Putin Meanwhile, Erdoğan informed Putin on Friday that a limited ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, focused specifically on protecting energy infrastructure and ports, could be advantageous, according to a statement from Erdoğan’s office, reported Reuters.