Pakistan PM refuses talks with Imran Khan unless he apologizes to…2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 09:19 AM IST
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif believes that discussions cannot be held with a person who consistently rejected invitations by the government for talks on every issue, including the Covid-19 pandemic and terrorism.
'Talks between the Pakistan government and PTI chairman Imran Khan will only be possible if the former Prime Minister admits his wrongdoings and apologizes to people of the country for all he has done," said PM Shehbaz Sharif in a fiery address at the National Assembly on Tuesday.
