'Talks between the Pakistan government and PTI chairman Imran Khan will only be possible if the former Prime Minister admits his wrongdoings and apologizes to people of the country for all he has done," said PM Shehbaz Sharif in a fiery address at the National Assembly on Tuesday.

He labeled Imran Khan as a ‘fraud’ and said that it was not possible to talk with someone who looted the country attacked the judiciary and did not believe in the Constitution and justice, until he publicly make an apology to all the citizens, according to a report published by Geotv.

Sharif believes that discussions cannot be held with a person who consistently rejected invitations by the government for talks on every issue, including the Covid-19 pandemic and terrorism.

He also said that Khan had violated the International Monetary Fund agreement. Pakistan's debt has surged by 70% during the tenure of his government, PM Sharif claimed and added not a single project was initiated.

Pakistan PM asserted that the PTI chief first blamed the US for removing him from the post and then took a U-turn and said that the conspiracy was not planted by America.

The premier observed that differences in the society are increasing and one segment of society thinks that Imran Khan's government was removed through 'US intervention', and the incumbent government is 'imported.'

Friendly countries got annoyed with Pakistan during Imran Khan's regime, claimed the premier and added that they are trying to repair ties with the friendly countries and the superpower US.

While addressing the assembly, Sharif came up with another claim that Khan has hired firms for lobbying in the United States, according to ARY News.

Imran Khan used to say opposition members are 'thieves' and they should not meet with foreign envoys but now he is meeting with the foreign ambassadors in opposition.

Lobbying firms are giving statements against Pakistan, which is not acceptable, the premier maintained, ANI reported.

No one is making him accountable for 'denting' Pakistan's narrative. "Enough is enough... now the law will take its course."

The prime minister also criticised 'social trollers' of Imran Khan for politicizing the Lasbela tragedy in which a sitting Lieutenant General and other high-rank officers were killed while carrying out relief and rescue operations in Lasbela, as per the report in ARY News.

In August, the six army personnel on board including Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali died in a crash that was caused due to bad weather, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).