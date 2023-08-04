Pakistan's parliament dissolution set for August 9, confirms PM Shahbaz Sharif4 min read 04 Aug 2023, 10:29 AM IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has announced the dissolution of the National Assembly, which is set to take place on August 9. The announcement came after a meeting with parliamentary leaders to discuss the current political situation in the country.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday declared the dissolution of the National Assembly, which is scheduled to take place on August 9.
