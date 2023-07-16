Pakistan PM Shehbaz says his govt will step down before completing tenure next month2 min read 16 Jul 2023, 11:07 PM IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said his government will leave before completing its tenure amid uncertainty surrounding the tenure of the incumbent National Assembly.
