Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said his government will leave before completing its tenure amid uncertainty surrounding the tenure of the incumbent National Assembly.

While addressing a programme at Government College Women’s University in Sialkot, the prime minister said “next month our government will complete its tenure. We will leave before the completion of our tenure and an interim government will come," reported Geo News.

Sharif’s comment contradicts his earlier stand a few days ago, when he hinted that his government would finish its term.

The Pakistan prime minister had previously claimed that the coalition government's tenure will end on August 14 and that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would declare the next election date in "October or November."

It is important to note that General elections in Pakistan are held 60 days after the National Assembly's constitutional period ends, but if the government dissolves the lower house of parliament before the end of its constitutional term, the polling date can be pushed back to 90 days after the dissolution, Geo News reported.

Sharif further stated during his speech at the Sialkot event that the fall in the price of petroleum products announced by the finance minister the day before was attributable to the deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to him, the IMF accord strengthened the rupee against the dollar, making the purchase of oil cheaper. He went on to say that the government responded by lowering the price of fuel items.

Laptops distribution to students

Expressing gratitude to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for enabling Laptops to be imported for distributing to the students, the prime minister said 1,00,000 machines will be provided in the fiscal year 2023-24, while the ones being distributed today are those designated in the fiscal year 2022-23.

He said, “I want to tell the nation's girls that it wasn’t a favour to give you laptops but is being provided on merit."

PM Sharif also said that this year Pakistan Rupee (PKR) 5 billion has been allocated for projects related to women. He added that the nation cannot succeed till its women participate in it.

“All girls who get an education must enter the practical field," PM Shehbaz further said. All over the world women are working day and night alongside men, he went on to say.

Earlier, fielding for the return of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Sharif said that his return will change the destiny of the nation and urged people to make their decisions after looking into the performance of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government.