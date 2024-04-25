Bangladesh leaves Pakistan PM 'ashamed'; Business leaders ask Shehbaz Sharif to go for ‘more handshakes’ with India
The Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government hopes to secure another staff-level agreement on a new long-term larger loan with the International Monetary Fund by early July, in order to reduce inflation and stabilise the economy.
Pakistan's economy has been facing a severe crisis, where inflation rose to above 29% in the last fiscal. PM Shehbaz Sharif, who took the reins of Pakistan for a second-term, amid economic and political turmoil on Wednesday attended a conference with business leaders where he was urged to initiate trade talks with India, in order to alleviate the crisis-hit economy.