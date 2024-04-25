Pakistan's economy has been facing a severe crisis, where inflation rose to above 29% in the last fiscal. PM Shehbaz Sharif, who took the reins of Pakistan for a second-term, amid economic and political turmoil on Wednesday attended a conference with business leaders where he was urged to initiate trade talks with India, in order to alleviate the crisis-hit economy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Sharif also commented on Bangladesh's economic progress, during the conference, and said, the country that was once known as ‘East Pakistan’, and a burden on West Pakistan, has now a better economic stability than his country.

The Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government hopes to secure another staff-level agreement on a new long-term larger loan with the International Monetary Fund by early July, in order to reduce inflation and stabilise the economy.

On Pakistan's trade talks with India Pakistan and India's trade talks nosedived when India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution. India’s decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian envoy. Pakistan has also cut off direct trade ties with India.'

At the conference, Dawn reports, there was a sense of concern among business leaders over the political situation int he country, especially after PTI chief Imran Khan was arrested.

They asked the prime minister to initiate the trade talks with India, the report added.

“I suggest you do a few more handshakes. One of them is regarding trade with India, which would greatly benefit our economy. Secondly, you should also (patch up) with a resident of Adiala Jail (a reference to jailed PTI leader Imran Khan). Try to fix things at that level as well and I believe that you can do it."Arif Habib, the chief of Arif Habib Group – was quoted as saying.

On Bangladesh Economy During an interactive session at the business conference, In a veiled reference to the booming economy of Bangladesh, PM Sharif said, "I was quite young when... we were told that it’s a burden on our shoulders...Today you all know where that ‘burden’ has reached (in terms of economic growth)."

"And we feel ashamed when we look towards them," he added.

