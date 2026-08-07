Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Asim Munir perform Umrah at Makkah's Grand Mosque during Saudi Arabia visit: Video

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered Umrah at the Grand Mosque in Makkah early Friday, August 7, along with members of a high-level delegation accompanying him on his official Saudi Arabia visit, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The delegation comprised Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi.

Prior to performing Umrah, the delegation entered the Holy Kaaba and offered prayers, the Prime Minister’s Office stated. After completing the pilgrimage, the delegation prayed for Pakistan’s prosperity, the welfare of the Muslim Ummah, and peace and stability in the region and around the world.

Sharif’s visit to Saudi Arabia is scheduled from Thursday, August 6, to Saturday, August 8, during which he is set to hold talks with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman. The discussions are likely to focus on bilateral ties, economic and defence cooperation, as well as major regional and global developments.

What Pakistan Foreign Office said Pakistan’s Foreign Office has termed the visit another move towards deepening the longstanding Islamabad-Riyadh relationship. The two sides are also expected to discuss opportunities to broaden cooperation in several areas.

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"During the visit, the prime minister will meet Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman. Discussions would focus on consolidating the Pakistan-Saudi bilateral relationship and exchange views on areas of regional and international developments of mutual interests," PTI quoted Foreign Office (FO) as saying.

The visit, according to the statement, underscored Pakistan’s enduring partnership with Saudi Arabia, built over decades on mutual trust, cooperation and close ties.

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"Although taking place amid heightened tensions in the Gulf, the visit carries significance beyond the immediate crisis and short-term considerations. It will further strengthen bilateral relations, deepen strategic cooperation, enhance coordination on regional and international issues of mutual interest and also reinforce multilateral cooperation," the FO stated.

Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations Pakistan and Saudi Arabia strengthened their defence partnership last year with the signing of a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement, which came into effect this year.

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Under the agreement, Pakistan has stationed military personnel and aircraft in Saudi Arabia to facilitate joint exercises, enhance defence cooperation and support the kingdom’s security needs.

Pakistan also depends on financial assistance from Saudi Arabia to support its economy. A provisional foreign economic assistance report by the Ministry of Economic Affairs stated that Riyadh provided a new USD 3 billion deposit loan and extended a USD 5 billion facility for an additional three years during 2025/26.

West Asia conflict The delegation’s visit comes amid the widening West Asia conflict, which has spread across several fronts, including the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, prompting Gulf countries to step up regional security coordination. Sharif had last visited Saudi Arabia in April, when he held talks with the Kingdom’s top leadership.