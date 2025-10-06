Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif brings ‘torn’ paper notes to Malaysia talks – Literally | Watch

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif drew attention online after being seen reading from visibly “torn” papers during bilateral talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Saturday. The incident quickly became a topic of discussion on social media.

One user expressed disbelief at Sharif’s selection as Prime Minister, tweeting, “Can’t wrap my head around the facts that they chose this guy.”

Another user criticized Indian media coverage, writing, “Why Indian media showing on their broadcasting why?? We have many other important/crucial issues in our country more imp than Pakistan.”

A different social media user suggested the notes were scripted, commenting, “Yeah that’s a script handout from the controller.”

Sharif arrived in Kuala Lumpur on October 5 for a three-day official visit, accompanied by a high-level delegation including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, cabinet ministers, and senior officials, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

Strengthening Pakistan-Malaysia partnership Invited by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Sharif’s visit reflects what Islamabad described as a “strong and enduring strategic partnership” between Pakistan and Malaysia, rooted in shared interests and cooperation across multiple sectors.

Focus of bilateral talks The visit aims to strengthen Pakistan-Malaysia relations, with discussions covering trade, investment, IT and telecom, the halal industry, education, energy, infrastructure, the digital economy, and people-to-people exchanges. Both leaders are expected to witness the signing of several agreements and MoUs to boost bilateral cooperation.

