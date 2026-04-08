Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif posts for first time after brokering ceasefire. Check his full tweet

The US president Donald Trump and Iran have agreed to a two-week ceasefire after waging a war for over a month. Trump also said that Iran has put out a ‘workable’ 10-point peace plan that could end the war.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has finally broken silence on the announcements made by Trump. He said US and Iran have “agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere”.

He further said he has invited delegations from both US and Iran to Islamabad on 10 April to finalise a ‘a conclusive agreement’.

Full text of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif post “With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY.”

“I warmly welcome the sagacious gesture and extend deepest gratitude to the leadership of both the countries and invite their delegations to Islamabad on Friday, 10th April 2026, to further negotiate for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes.”

“Both parties have displayed remarkable wisdom and understanding and have remained constructively engaged in furthering the cause of peace and stability. We earnestly hope, that the ‘Islamabad Talks’ succeed in achieving sustainable peace and wish to share more good news in coming days!”

Islamabad Accord On 6 April, Pakistan had reportedly proposed a two-phase framework to end the US-Iran conflict, involving an immediate ceasefire and negotiations. The plan, dubbed the 'Islamabad Accord ,' aimed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and secure a long-term agreement.

The plan, tentatively referred to as the “Islamabad Accord”, envisions a two-tier approach: an immediate ceasefire followed by a comprehensive long-term settlement, with final in-person talks to be held in Islamabad.

It was also reported that two days ago U-Iran war mediators had discussed the terms for a potential 45-day ceasefire.

According to Axios report, Negotiations between the US and Iran picked up momentum over the past 24 hours, with Pakistan serving as the primary mediator.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the leaders of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and political allies like Senator Lindsey Graham had reportedly urged Trump to reject any proposal unless Iran made major concessions.

Meanwhile, members of Trump's team, including Vice President JD Vance and envoy Steve Witkoff, have advised him to take a deal if they could get one.

US- Israel-Iran Agree to two week Ceasefire The US military has suspended its strikes on Iranian targets, according to an official, following President Donald Trump’s announcement that Washington has agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Tehran. As part of the arrangement, Iran’s foreign minister indicated that the country’s armed forces will oversee and coordinate the passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz during the ceasefire period.

Tehran has framed the development as a strategic success, asserting that it compelled the United States to accept its proposed 10-point plan. According to a statement issued by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, the framework includes provisions such as the lifting of sanctions and formal acceptance of Iran’s nuclear enrichment programme.