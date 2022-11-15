Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for Covid-19: Report

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for Covid-19: Report1 min read . 01:28 PM IST
- Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has tested positive for COVID-19, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb wrote on Twitter
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been diagnosed with Covid-19 according to news agency ANI citing Pakistan media. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has tested positive for COVID-19, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb wrote on Twitter.
In a tweet, Aurangzeb said the premier was feeling unwell for the past two days and took a COVID-19 test on Tuesday on the doctor’s advice, which returned positive.
She appealed to the nation and to PML-N workers to pray for Prime Minister Shehbaz’s speedy recovery.
This is the third time the premier has tested positive for the virus, after having previously contracted COVID-19 earlier this year in January and in June 2020.
Shehbaz Sharif had returned recently from London where he was visiting his brother and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.
