Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s ‘will surpass India or my name isn’t Shehbaz’ claim sparks social media backlash

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has declared his ambition to make Pakistan a greater nation than India, vowing relentless efforts to achieve this goal. “If we don’t leave India behind, then my name is not Shehbaz Sharif. We will work day and night. A day will come when we will make Pakistan a great nation and move ahead of India,” Sharif declared while addressing a large crowd in Dera Ghazi Khan.

During his visit to Dera Ghazi Khan, Sharif reportedly inaugurated several development projects aimed at improving infrastructure and public services. He reiterated his commitment to resolving Pakistan’s economic and social challenges through active governance and reforms.

Focus on economic growth and self-reliance Sharif assured the public that his government is working towards economic stability, aiming to move Pakistan away from dependency on foreign loans.

“We will not rely on loans anymore. Under my leadership, Pakistan will build a self-sustaining economy that stands on its own feet,” he stated.

The Prime Minister also highlighted a significant drop in inflation, claiming that it had decreased from 40% when his government took charge to just 2% at present.

Call for dialogue with India Sharif’s remarks on surpassing India come just weeks after he reiterated his call for diplomatic engagement with New Delhi. Speaking at a special session of the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) Legislative Assembly on Kashmir Solidarity Day, he urged India to engage in dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues, including Kashmir.

“Pakistan remains committed to the Kashmiri cause. We urge India to move beyond the August 5, 2019 decision and engage in talks as per commitments made to the United Nations,” he said, referring to the abrogation of Article 370, which revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.

Social media reacts to Shehbaz Sharif’s bold pledge to overtake India Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent statement about surpassing India in development has sparked a wave of reactions on social media. Many users criticised his remarks, urging him to focus on domestic challenges instead.

One social media user highlighted the lack of substantive policy discussions in Sharif’s speech, stating, “Focus on your own people—fix basics. Stop dreaming about defeating India. Look at the manifestos of Indian parties—they seriously discuss growth strategies and areas. His lecture has no talk of growth, education, infra, or health—just hollow, filmy lines with no real meaning.”

Another user mocked the Prime Minister’s ambitions, comparing them to Pakistan’s struggling infrastructure, “Shehbaz Sharif wants to defeat India, but even WiFi signals struggle to stay strong in Pakistan.”

Several users pointed to Pakistan’s ongoing economic crisis and health challenges, urging the government to address them before making grand claims. One user remarked, “First defeat dengue, debt, and default before aiming for India.”

Another user presented a mathematical perspective on Sharif’s claim, saying, “A simple math. Mr Shehbaz Sharif is 73 now. Even if we assume that he will remain in power till he is 85, he pledges to overtake India in development in 12 years. This means Pakistan must move forward 10x faster and India must go backwards at the same rate. For this, Mr Sharif needs to beg more foreign loans for Pakistan.”

A user took a more sarcastic tone in response, joking, “He better be careful. Too much jumping around may give him a heart attack.”

Another quipped, “India is a rival? First overcome the Taliban.”

In response to Sharif’s strong assertion about surpassing India, one user asked, “So, what will be his new name?”

Another user urged Pakistan to focus on mutual progress rather than rivalry, emphasizing that true development is not a zero-sum game. The social media user pointed out, “Those who want to defeat cannot progress. Progress is a win-win thing. All parties need to win for progress. Unfortunately, Pakistan’s government and military do not understand win-win scenarios. They play zero-sum games.”

Another user sarcastically suggested, “Change the name today.”

