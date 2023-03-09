Former Pakistan prime Minister Imran Khan has been booked on murder and terrorism charges after a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf rally left one dead and several others injured. The development comes mere days after a non-bailable warrant was issued against him over the Toshakhana case. Police officials had waited futilely at his Lahore residence to arrest the cricketer-turned-politician.

A PTI activist was killed and more than a dozen party supporters were injured during a clash with the police on Wednesday. The pro-judiciary rally had begun outside Khan's residence, with police also firing tear gas and using water cannons while the activists hurled stones.

According to an FIR, 11 police officials were injured in the clash. 400 others have been booked alongside Khan, with the police also arresting over 100 PTI workers. Top party leaders and former ministers such as Fawad Chaudhry, Farukh Habib, Hammad Azhar, and Mahmoodur Rashid have been named in the FIR.

Also read: Pakistan FM ‘absolutely committed’ to close IMF agreement in ‘next few day’

The PTI chief has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts - including an expensive Graff wristwatch he had received as the premier - at a discounted price from the state depository Toshakhana and selling them for profit. A non-bailable warrant had been issued against him last week after the former PM missed a third indictment hearing over the case.

While the police had convened outside his residence, security personnel were told that Khan was unavailable. On Tuesday, the Islamabad High Court suspended the non-bailable arrest warrant till March 13.

(With inputs from agencies)