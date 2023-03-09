Pakistan police book ex-PM Imran Khan on murder, terrorism charges after violent rally1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 06:56 PM IST
A PTI activist was killed and more than a dozen party supporters were injured during a clash with the police on Wednesday. The pro-judiciary rally had begun outside Khan's residence, with police also firing tear gas and using water cannons while the activists hurled stones.
Former Pakistan prime Minister Imran Khan has been booked on murder and terrorism charges after a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf rally left one dead and several others injured. The development comes mere days after a non-bailable warrant was issued against him over the Toshakhana case. Police officials had waited futilely at his Lahore residence to arrest the cricketer-turned-politician.
