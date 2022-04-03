Pakistan political crisis: Timeline of events leading up to the dissolution of parliament2 min read . 03:07 PM IST
Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Sunday dissolved the National Assembly on the proposal of Prime Minister Imran Khan
Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Sunday dissolved the National Assembly on the proposal of Prime Minister Imran Khan
Following is a brief chronology of major developments related to the formation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party by cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan and his abrupt move to dissolve Parliament.
1996: Imran Khan launched Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which means the movement for justice.
2002: Khan wins election to become a Member of National Assembly.
2013: Khan again elected to the National Assembly.
2018: Khan becomes Prime Minister after leading his party to victory in the general elections.
March 3, 2021: Opposition leader and former premier Yusuf Raza Gilani defeats Pakistan's Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in Senate elections.
March 6, 2021: Imran Khan wins trust vote in National Assembly following the defeat of his finance minister.
March 8, 2022: Pakistan's Opposition leaders submit no-confidence motion against PM Khan; accuse his government of uncontrolled inflation.
March 19: Khan's party issues show-cause notices to dissident PTI lawmakers.
March 20: Speaker summons National Assembly session on March 25 to take up no-trust motion against PM Khan.
March 23: PM Khan says he will not resign as 3 allies indicate to vote against his government.
March 25: Pakistan’s National Assembly session adjourned without tabling of no-trust motion against PM Khan.
March 27: At massive rally, PM Khan claims foreign powers behind ‘conspiracy’ to overthrow his government.
March 28: PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif tables no-trust motion against PM Khan in National Assembly.
March 30: PM Khan loses majority after key ally sides with Opposition ahead of no-trust vote.
March 31: Pak Parliament meets to debate no-trust motion against PM Khan.
April 1: PM Khan claims his life is in danger; asserts that he is not afraid and will continue his fight for an independent and democratic Pakistan.
April 3: Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri blocks no-trust motion against PM Khan.
April 3: PM Khan advises President Arif Alvi to dissolve National Assembly.
April 3: President Alvi dissolves National Assembly on advice of PM Khan.
