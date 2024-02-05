As the upcoming Pakistan General Elections approach, incidents of explosions and violence have escalated in the country. In recent days, another bomb blast occurred outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Balochistan's Nushki District on Sunday.

As reported by ARY News, there have been no reported casualties. However, police said that the explosion was triggered outside the gate of the ECP office.

An investigation is currently underway to determine the nature of the explosion. The police have cordoned off the area, and efforts to apprehend the perpetrators are in progress. This incident follows a blast that occurred last week outside the ECP office in Karachi.

As per the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), the explosive material was concealed in a shopping bag beside the wall of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Karachi's red zone area.

Notably, the SSP highlighted that the explosive substance did not include ball bearings. The Election Commission of Pakistan has taken note of the explosion outside its Karachi office, and it has sought reports from the District Monitoring Officer and SSP South.

Meanwhile, as many as six people, including Pakistan People's Party (PPP) workers, were injured on Friday in various hand grenade attacks in different towns of Balochistan.

Several incidents of violence marred the pre-election atmosphere in Balochistan and Karachi as multiple hand grenade attacks and explosions targeted political entities and election-related offices.

In the Mughalsarai area of Kalat town, three workers affiliated with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were injured when unidentified assailants on a motorcycle attacked the party's election office. The attackers detonated a grenade in close proximity to the building, as reported by Dawn.

In Balochistan, six individuals, including PPP workers, suffered injuries in separate hand grenade attacks across different towns. The general elections are scheduled to be held across the four provinces of Pakistan on February 8.

(With inputs from ANI)

