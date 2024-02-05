Pakistan: Blast targets election commission office in Balochistan ahead of February 8 polls
Multiple hand grenade attacks and explosions targeted political entities and election-related offices in Balochistan and Karachi. Six people, including PPP workers, were injured.
As the upcoming Pakistan General Elections approach, incidents of explosions and violence have escalated in the country. In recent days, another bomb blast occurred outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Balochistan's Nushki District on Sunday.
