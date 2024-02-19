Pakistan elections: Imran Khan's PTI-backed independent candidates who won seats to join Sunni Ittehad Council
Pakistan polls: PTI's interim chief Gohar Khan claimed that his party had won 180 seats in the National Assembly, 115 seats in Punjab, 16 in Sindh, 42 in KP, and four in Balochistan.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed independent candidates who had won seats in the general elections held on February 8 will be joining the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), said PTI's interim chief Gohar Ali Khan on Monday. The alliance is sought to claim seats reserved for women and minorities.