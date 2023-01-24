Pakistan power outage: Govt says electricity restoration underway2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 01:56 AM IST
Hours after a massive electricity power cut grips Pakistan in darkness, government has assured that the electricity restoration process is underway
A massive power cut across Pakistan Monday affected most of the country's 220 million residents, including in big cities like Karachi and Lahore, but with communities in the dark authorities signalled a restoration of electricity had begun.
