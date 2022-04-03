Pakistan President Arif Alvi has dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Media has reported.

#WATCH Government has violated the Constitution, didn't allow voting on the no-confidence motion. The united opposition is not leaving parliament. Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court...says Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman, PPP#Pakistan pic.twitter.com/vtrQ8d09pb — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2022

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said the Imran Khan-led government has violated the Constitution, and even didn't allow voting on the no-confidence motion in Parliament. “The united opposition is not leaving parliament. Our lawyers are on their way to the Supreme Court," he added.

More details are being added.

