Pakistan crisis: President approves dissolution of National Assembly

Pakistan crisis: President approves dissolution of National Assembly1 min read . 02:20 PM IST
The dissolution of the National Assembly has been approved on the advice of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan
Pakistan President Arif Alvi has dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Media has reported.
Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said the Imran Khan-led government has violated the Constitution, and even didn't allow voting on the no-confidence motion in Parliament. “The united opposition is not leaving parliament. Our lawyers are on their way to the Supreme Court," he added.
More details are being added.
