Pakistan President Asif Zardari claims India preparing for ‘another war’, pushes for negotiations

Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari has claimed that India was preparing for what he called another war. Zardari, however, urged New Delhi to step back and return to negotiations.

“India's leaders say they are preparing for another war. As a lifelong advocate of regional peace, I would not recommend it,” Zardari said while addressing the joint sitting of Parliament amid opposition protests on Monday.

Advertisement

Also Read | Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi among Pakistan players for The Hundred 2026 auction

“My message to them (India) is to move away from the war theatres to meaningful negotiating tables because that is the only path for regional security,” Zardari said in the address.

India and Pakistan were involved in a cross-border military conflict for four days last year in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

Advertisement

On 7 May 2025, India launched a series of precision strikes against targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) under a military operation code-named Operation Sindoor. These strikes reportedly hit multiple locations, including militant infrastructure and air defence sites.

Zardari also criticised India’s decision to place the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, calling it plain and simple hydro-terrorism and accusing New Delhi of weaponising water flows for political leverage.

This was Zardari's 9th address to a joint session of parliament in his capacity as president. His address was marred by protest and sloganeering by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, who chanted, "Go, Zardari, go" and "Khan ko reha karo (free Imran Khan)". But undeterred, Zardari completed his address.

Zardari defends Pak strikes on Afghanistan Zardari defended his country’s ongoing military strikes in neighbouring Afghanistan, saying Islamabad tried all forms of diplomacy before targeting militants operating from Afghan territory, and called on the Taliban government in Kabul to disarm groups responsible for attacks in Pakistan.

Advertisement

Pakistan earlier said it is in “open war” with Afghanistan, alarming the international community. The border area remains a stronghold for militant organisations, including al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.

“(The Afghan Taliban) must choose to dismantle the terror groups that survive on conflict and its war economy,” Asif Ali Zardari said during a speech to lawmakers, adding that “no state accepts serial attacks on its soil.”

Afghanistan on Thursday launched attacks in retaliation for Pakistani airstrikes the previous Sunday. Since then, Pakistan has carried out operations along the border, with Information Minister Attaullah Tarar claiming the killing of 435 Afghan forces and the capture of 31 Afghan positions.

In Afghanistan, the deputy government spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat said Pakistan's military fired mortar shells at a refugee camp in eastern Kunar province, killing three children and injuring three others.

Advertisement

Afghanistan's defence ministry said Afghan forces carried out strikes targeting a Pakistani military facility near Paktia province, causing “substantial losses and heavy casualties.”