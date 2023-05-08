Pakistan: Private dealers turns to Iran for fuel at cheaper price2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 09:52 AM IST
In Pakistan, the average retail price of diesel in recent months was (PKR) 288 per litre, whereas Iranian fuel has been selling for as little as (PKR) 230 per litre, generating respectable profits for private dealers.
Amid a reeling economic crisis and shortage of foreign exchange reserves, private dealers in Pakistan have turned to Iran for less expensive fuel as the country's inflation rate has hit historic highs during the past few months, according to a report published by Geotv.
