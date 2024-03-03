Active Stocks
Sat Mar 02 2024 12:49:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.15 3.43%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,430.35 -0.06%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 773.05 0.49%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 988.40 1.15%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 522.65 0.67%
Business News/ News / World/  Pakistan protests India's seizure of ship on suspicion of 'consignment for nuclear programme', calls it ‘unjustified’
BackBack

Pakistan protests India's seizure of ship on suspicion of 'consignment for nuclear programme', calls it ‘unjustified’

Livemint

In its first reaction to India's action on Karachi-bound ship from China, Pakistan has called the seizure of the ship as ‘unjustified’ and violation of international laws

A Pakistan-bound ship from China was stopped in Mumbai on suspicionPremium
A Pakistan-bound ship from China was stopped in Mumbai on suspicion

Pakistan on Sunday protested India's action on a Karachi-bound ship from China on suspicion of 'consignment for nuclear programme'. Calling the action an "unjustified seizure" of commercial goods destined for Karachi, Pakistan clarified that the consignment was a "simple case" of the import of a commercial lathe machine by a commercial entity which supplies parts to the automobile industry in this country.

The transportation of goods is a simple case of import of a commercial lathe machine by a Karachi-based commercial entity for Pakistan's automobile industry, stated Pakistan's Foreign Office

“This is a simple case of import of a commercial lathe machine by a Karachi-based commercial entity which supplies parts to the automobile industry in Pakistan. Specifications of the equipment indicate its purely commercial use. The transaction was being conducted through transparent banking channels with all the relevant documentation," the Foreign Office Spokesperson spokesperson said.

Pakistan's reaction has come after security intercepted and seized the consignment of a Karachi-bound ship from China at Mumbai's Nhava Sheva port. The security agencies found that it was a dual-use consignment with implications for Pakistan's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

Calling India's action as ‘unjustified’, the foreign official said, “Pakistan condemns India’s high-handedness in seizure of commercial goods. This disruption of free trade underscores the dangers inherent in the arbitrary assumption of policing roles by states with dubious credentials. Such acts also highlight the growing impunity of certain states in violating international norms and taking arbitrary measures in violation of international law."

During the inspection of the ship, it was found that the consignment had a Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machine, manufactured by an Italian company, known for its precision and efficiency controlled by a computer system.

CNC machine falls under the Wassenaar Arrangement, an international arms control regime aimed at curbing the spread of items with dual civilian and military applications, in which India is an active participant. The CNC machine was used by North Korea in its nuclear programme.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 03 Mar 2024, 09:03 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App