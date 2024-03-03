Pakistan protests India's seizure of ship on suspicion of 'consignment for nuclear programme', calls it ‘unjustified’
Pakistan on Sunday protested India's action on a Karachi-bound ship from China on suspicion of 'consignment for nuclear programme'. Calling the action an "unjustified seizure" of commercial goods destined for Karachi, Pakistan clarified that the consignment was a "simple case" of the import of a commercial lathe machine by a commercial entity which supplies parts to the automobile industry in this country.