In its first reaction to India's action on Karachi-bound ship from China, Pakistan has called the seizure of the ship as ‘unjustified’ and violation of international laws

Pakistan on Sunday protested India's action on a Karachi-bound ship from China on suspicion of 'consignment for nuclear programme'. Calling the action an "unjustified seizure" of commercial goods destined for Karachi, Pakistan clarified that the consignment was a "simple case" of the import of a commercial lathe machine by a commercial entity which supplies parts to the automobile industry in this country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The transportation of goods is a simple case of import of a commercial lathe machine by a Karachi-based commercial entity for Pakistan's automobile industry, stated Pakistan's Foreign Office

“This is a simple case of import of a commercial lathe machine by a Karachi-based commercial entity which supplies parts to the automobile industry in Pakistan. Specifications of the equipment indicate its purely commercial use. The transaction was being conducted through transparent banking channels with all the relevant documentation," the Foreign Office Spokesperson spokesperson said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pakistan's reaction has come after security intercepted and seized the consignment of a Karachi-bound ship from China at Mumbai's Nhava Sheva port. The security agencies found that it was a dual-use consignment with implications for Pakistan's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

Calling India's action as ‘unjustified’, the foreign official said, “Pakistan condemns India’s high-handedness in seizure of commercial goods. This disruption of free trade underscores the dangers inherent in the arbitrary assumption of policing roles by states with dubious credentials. Such acts also highlight the growing impunity of certain states in violating international norms and taking arbitrary measures in violation of international law."

During the inspection of the ship, it was found that the consignment had a Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machine, manufactured by an Italian company, known for its precision and efficiency controlled by a computer system. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CNC machine falls under the Wassenaar Arrangement, an international arms control regime aimed at curbing the spread of items with dual civilian and military applications, in which India is an active participant. The CNC machine was used by North Korea in its nuclear programme.

