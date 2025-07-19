Pakistan punishes parrot sellers for selling birds to a journalist they don’t like: No, this is not a joke

Rozi Khan from Karachi found his bank account blocked. The bank said it was linked to his dealings with journalist Asad Ali Toor, who had bought parrots from him. Khan was left confused and upset. The 29-year-old bird seller learnt the account was closed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

“Why would they suspend my account for dealing with a customer who just happens to be a journalist?” wondered Khan while speaking to Al Jazeera.

But, he is not the only one. In cities like Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Sargodha in Pakistan, bird sellers face the same problem. Their bank accounts are being closed after they sell birds to Toor.

Nadeem Nasir, a 60-year-old businessman from Lahore, learned that his account had been shut. He last sold parrots to Toor in early 2024 but received no warning.

“It was only after I managed to get in touch with some FIA officials through my contacts that they asked me about my relationship with Toor. That’s when I realised what had happened,” he told the publication.

Who is Asad Ali Toor? Asad Ali Toor is a journalist and YouTuber from Islamabad. The 40-year-old is known for speaking openly against the government, courts and Pakistan Army.

The FIA blocked bank accounts linked to Toor, including those of his family.

“I only found out about the account suspension after my cousin told me his account had been frozen due to transactions with me,” Toor told the publication.

“As I looked into it, I discovered that my own account along with those of my family and even my bird sellers had been locked without any prior warning or notification from the bank or the FIA,” he added.

He has 3.35 lakh YouTube subscribers and over 3.55 lakh followers on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2021, unknown men attacked him at home. He believes they were from military intelligence. He was arrested again in 2024 for posting “anti-state” content online. The YouTuber stayed in jail for 18 days.

Recently, his YouTube channel was listed among 27 channels to be banned for similar reasons. A court later cancelled the suspension.

Toor is known for his love for birds. He spends over 50,000 Pakistani rupees ( ₹15,000) each month to care for his parrots. He pays for this hobby using money earned from his online work.

For over a month, Toor had no access to his bank money, and he depended on friends for help. In May, a court told the FIA to restore his account.

The FIA claimed they were checking for “anti-state income” and money laundering. However, according to the court, Toor’s rights were denied.