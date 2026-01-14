Pakistan, Qatar discuss situation in West Asia amidst rising tensions in region

PM Shehbaz Sharif and Qatar's Sheikh Tamim discussed Middle East developments and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations. Sharif praised Qatar's role in promoting peace while assuring continued Pakistani support for regional stability amid ongoing tensions with Iran.

PTI
Published14 Jan 2026, 10:35 PM IST
Pakistan, Qatar discuss situation in West Asia amidst rising tensions in region
Pakistan, Qatar discuss situation in West Asia amidst rising tensions in region(AP)

Pakistan and Qatar on Wednesday discussed the situation in West Asia amidst rising tensions in the region.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received a telephone call from the ruler of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, according to an official statement.

‘Middle East recent developments discussed’

“Recent developments in the Middle East were also discussed,” it said.

The Prime Minister appreciated Qatar's constructive and proactive role in promoting peace, dialogue, and mediation across the region, and acknowledged its meaningful efforts to defuse tensions through diplomatic solutions.

Also Read | Govt to meet basmati exporters amid US tariff threat on Iran issue

He assured the Qatari leadership that Pakistan would also continue to play a positive role in maintaining regional peace and stability.

During their warm and cordial conversation, the two leaders expressed satisfaction at the current trajectory of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Qatar and reaffirmed their shared resolve to further strengthen these time-tested fraternal bonds.

Also Read | US pulls staff at Middle East bases as Iran warns of strikes over Trump threats

Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact in the days ahead.

The telephonic conversation came as Iran faced a barrage of threats by US President Donald Trump over the recent unrest in the country. Though the intensity of protests has decreased, there was no change in the US attitude towards Tehran.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsWorldPakistan, Qatar discuss situation in West Asia amidst rising tensions in region
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.