Pakistan, Qatar discuss situation in West Asia amidst rising tensions in region

Pakistan and Qatar on Wednesday discussed the situation in West Asia amidst rising tensions in the region.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received a telephone call from the ruler of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, according to an official statement.

‘Middle East recent developments discussed’ “Recent developments in the Middle East were also discussed,” it said.

The Prime Minister appreciated Qatar's constructive and proactive role in promoting peace, dialogue, and mediation across the region, and acknowledged its meaningful efforts to defuse tensions through diplomatic solutions.

He assured the Qatari leadership that Pakistan would also continue to play a positive role in maintaining regional peace and stability.

During their warm and cordial conversation, the two leaders expressed satisfaction at the current trajectory of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Qatar and reaffirmed their shared resolve to further strengthen these time-tested fraternal bonds.

Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact in the days ahead.