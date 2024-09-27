Pakistan raises Kashmir issue at UN General Assembly: ‘Will respond decisively to Indian aggression…’

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged India to engage in dialogue for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute at the UN General Assembly.

Published27 Sep 2024, 10:59 PM IST
Pakistan raises Kashmir issue at UN General Assembly: ‘Will respond decisively to Indian aggression…’
Pakistan raises Kashmir issue at UN General Assembly: ‘Will respond decisively to Indian aggression…’(Getty Images via AFP)

Pakistan raised the Kashmir issue at the UN General Assembly on Friday and urged India to begin peace talks. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif claimed that New Delhi was “engaged in massive expansion of its military capabilities” that were essentially deployed against Islamabad.

"Let me state in no uncertain terms, Pakistan will respond most decisively to any Indian aggression, therefore, to secure durable peace, India must reverse the unilateral and illegal measures it has taken since 5th of August 2019 and enter into a dialogue for a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people," he said.

He also accused the other country of “thoughtlessly” spurning Pakistani proposals for a mutual strategic restraint to regime. The Indian leadership, he claimed, had often “threatened to cross the line of control and take over Azad Kashmir”.

Also Read | ‘PoK se jo refugee…’: Rahul Gandhi’s speech gaffe involving Kashmiri Pandits

Making a reference to the abrogation of Article 370, Shehbaz Sharif alleged that India has initiated unilateral illegal steps since August 5, 2019.

"Instead of moving towards peace, India has resiled from its commitments to implement the Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir. These resolutions mandate the people of Jammu and Kashmir to exercise their fundamental right to self-determination. Since 5th August 2019, India has initiated unilateral illegal steps to impose what its leaders honestly call a final solution for Jammu and Kashmir," Shehbaz Sharif claimed.

India has already made it clear after the Pulwama attack in 2019 that it wants normal bilateral ties with Pakistan, adding that it is incumbent upon them to create a conducive environment free from terrorism and hostilities.

Moreover, India has repeatedly raised its concern over Pakistan's support of cross-border terrorism and has asserted that terror and talks cannot go together. India has also provided evidence at various international forums of Pakistan's support for Terrorist groups.

India will now have the right to reply to Pakistan's address at the UNGA. (A

