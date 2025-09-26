Pakistan ‘ready for composite, comprehensive’ talks with India: PM Sharif says ‘my most sincere offer’

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said his country is ready for a comprehensive dialogue with India on all issues, advocating for a peaceful resolution of disputes through diplomatic means.

At the 80th session of the UN General Assembly's general debate, Sharif said Pakistan believes in the “peaceful settlement of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.”

“This is my most sincere and serious offer before this august assembly of the world nations. Pakistan stands ready for a composite, comprehensive and result-oriented dialogue with India on all outstanding issues,” he said.

Sharif also mentioned Operation Sindoor and claimed that "seven of the Indian jets" were damaged in the conflict.

Meanwhile, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh last month informed that Indian jets attacked five Pakistani fighter jets and a large aircraft during 'Operation Sindoor'.

India conducted an operation on May 7 against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, in response to the Pahalgam attack that resulted in the death of 26 civilians.

Also Read | Whoopi Goldberg raises concerns following Trump’s UNGA address on escalator

India-Pakistan comprehensive dialogue The composite dialogue was initiated in 2003 during General Pervez Musharraf's rule in Pakistan. It consisted of eight components addressing all contentious issues between the two nations. However, the process was disrupted following the 2008 Mumbai attacks and has yet to be properly reinstated.

Pakistan's stand on terrorism Sharif stated that Pakistan condemns all forms of terrorism and recognises that the country faces “externally-sponsored terrorism, " especially from “foreign-funded” groups like Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Balochistan Liberation Army, and its Majid brigade.

He also emphasised that there should be no tolerance for hate speech, discrimination, or violence directed at anyone, or against any religion”.

Sharif on Pakistan nominating Trump for Nobel Peace Prize In his speech, Sharif commended US President Donald Trump, stating that his “efforts for peace helped prevent a … war in South Asia.”

"In recognition of President Trump's wonderful and outstanding contribution to promote peace in our part of the world, Pakistan nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize. This is the least we could do … I think he truly is a man of peace," he said.

However, India has consistently maintained that an agreement on stopping hostilities with Pakistan was made after direct discussions between the Directors General of Military Operations from both countries.

Sharif visited Washington DC briefly on Thursday, meeting Trump at the White House with Field Marshal Asim Munir. He called Trump a "man of peace" and praised his “courageous and decisive" leadership.