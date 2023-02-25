Pakistan receives $700 mn from China bank amid economic crisis, eyes another $1,300 mn
Funds $700 million were received today by [the] State Bank of Pakistan from the China Development Bank, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced
Pakistan has received a deposit of $700 million from the China Development Bank, which will provide a much-needed boost to the country's foreign exchange reserves. The deposit comes as Pakistan has been struggling with its external debt and has barely enough dollars to cover less than three weeks' worth of imports. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced the news on Twitter and referred to the deposit as a "lifeline" for Pakistan.
