Pakistan reluctant to give visa to KCF chief's sons, calls the murder ‘routine killing of a Sikh’2 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 03:09 PM IST
Panjwar, along with his guard, was walking in the park at Sun Flower Housing Society in Jauhar Town in Lahore, where he was residing, when the two assailants opened fire at them and fled on a motorcycle
Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) is an pro-Khalistan organisation termed terrorist and booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, 2008, by the Indian Government. The organisation's prominent members are based in several parts of the world including Canada, United Kingdoma nd Pakistan.
