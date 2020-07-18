Home >News >world >Pakistan reports 1,918 new coronavirus cases
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample from an elderly man (AP)
Pakistan reports 1,918 new coronavirus cases

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2020, 02:36 PM IST Sajjad Hussain , PTI

  • Country's total tally of coronavirus cases now stand at around 2.61 lakh while there have been 1.98 lakh patients who have recovered so far
  • With 57,886 active cases in the nation, there have been 16,99,101 tests conducted so far

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan reported 1,918 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the number of infections in the country to 261,917, the health ministry said.

Out of the total infections, 198,509 patients have recovered, while 5,522 people have died of the disease. A total number of 57,886 cases are still active, the Ministry of National Health Services said.

Sindh reported 111,238 cases, Punjab 89,465, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 31,669, Islamabad 14,504, Balochistan 11,405, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 1,840 and Gilgit-Baltistan 1,796 cases, it said.

The country's tally of COVID-19 cases reached 261,917 after 1,918 people tested positive for the disease.

The authorities performed 23,011 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 16,99,101, it said.

In a tweet on Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the number of coronavirus cases had gone down in Pakistan and urged people to strictly observe the standard operating procedures on the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha to prevent the spread of the virus.

Pakistan is amongst the countries where COVID-19 cases in hospitals, especially in intensive care, and death rate have gone down. This positive trend has been the result of the lockdown policy and the nation observing the government's standard operating procedures, Khan said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

