Home >News >World >Pakistan reports highest spike of 847 COVID-19 cases since July 30
File Photo: A teacher (R) checks the body temperature of a child wearing a facemask at the entrance of a junior campus school upon arrival in Islamabad

Pakistan reports highest spike of 847 COVID-19 cases since July 30

1 min read . 10:38 PM IST ANI

  • The last time Pakistan witnessed such a spike in cases was on July 30 when more than 900 cases were detected
  • Due to spike, the total count of cases now stands at 327,063 and the death toll at 6,727

Islamabad, Pakistan: A day after Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that the COVID-19 situation is worsening, the country recorded its highest single-day surge in coronavirus cases on Saturday.

Pakistan reported 847 new cases on October 23 out of 31,009 samples taken by health authorities and 12 more fatalities due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, Geo News reported, citing government data.

The report said the last time Pakistan witnessed such a spike in cases was on July 30 when more than 900 cases were detected.

Due to spike, the total count of cases now stands at 327,063 and the death toll at 6,727.

The NCOC on Friday said that the COVID-19 situation in the country is turning worse with all indicators turning red.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

