Home > News > world > Pakistan reports nearly 2,000 covid-19 cases in 24 hours
People take part in Friday prayers while maintaining some social distance during a nation-wide lock down as a preventive measure against the outbreak of coronavirus, in Lahore. (AP)
People take part in Friday prayers while maintaining some social distance during a nation-wide lock down as a preventive measure against the outbreak of coronavirus, in Lahore. (AP)

Pakistan reports nearly 2,000 covid-19 cases in 24 hours

1 min read . Updated: 10 May 2020, 06:56 PM IST IANS

  • Punjab province remains the worst hit with 11,093 COVID-19 cases and 193 deaths, followed by Sindh province 10,771 infections and 180 fatalities
  • In capital Islamabad, which has registered 641 cases and five deaths, the ongoing lockdown has been extended till May 31 with additional exemption

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan recorded 1,991 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally of cases to 29,464 on Sunday, according to the National Command and Operation Centres latest update.

At least 21 more deaths were recorded, due to which the country's death toll increased to 639, The Express Tribune quoted the Centre as saying.

Punjab province remains the worst hit with 11,093 covid-19 cases and 193 deaths, followed by Sindh province 10,771 infections and 180 fatalities.

In capital Islamabad, which has registered 641 cases and five deaths, the ongoing lockdown has been extended till May 31 with additional exemption.


Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
(Photo: PTI)

Delhi: Covid-19 hospitals may face govt heat for any delay in reporting deaths

2 min read . 06:40 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout