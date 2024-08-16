Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports three Mpox cases, patients came from UAE, say health authorities

Three individuals were detected to be infected with the mpox virus on their arrival from the United Arab Emirates, as per the health department in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Livemint
Updated16 Aug 2024, 11:48 AM IST
Mpox: WHO maintained its alert in November
Mpox: WHO maintained its alert in November(AP)

Pakistan's health department in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province reported on August 16 that it had detected three cases of the monkeypox (Mpox) virus.

Reuters, quoting the health department, reported that three individuals were detected to be infected with the disease upon their arrival from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Notably, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the recent mpox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern after a new variant of the infectious virus was identified in Sweden.

Also Read | Key facts about mpox virus and how it is transmitted

Mpox Cases in Pakistan

Pakistan has previously reported cases of Mpox infection. The Reuters report said it is not yet clear which variant the newly found patients are infected with.

Salim Khan, the director general of health services for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said two patients are confirmed to have Mpox.  In contrast the third patient's samples have been sent to the National Health Institute in the capital, Islamabad, for confirmation. Khan added that all three are being quarantined.

A spokesperson for Pakistan's national health ministry said Pakistan had detected one suspected case of Mpox, the report added.

Also Read | Sweden reports first case of deadly Mpox strain outside Africa

New Strain Detected in Sweden

Global health officials on August 15 reported that a new strain of the Mpox virus was detected in Sweden and linked it to a growing outbreak in Africa.

The latest case in Sweden is the first sign of Mpox's spread outside the African continent a day after the WHO on August 14 declared the disease a public health emergency of international concern — its highest level of alert. The WHO's move came after detection of cases in the war-torn Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) spread to nearby countries.

Since the outbreak began in 2023, at least 27,000 cases and over 1,100 deaths — the majority cases among children — have been reported in Congo, the report said.

Also Read | Germany work visa: Processing time cut from 9 months to 2 weeks for Indians

Mpox infections can cause a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes and fever. It can make some people very ill, as per the WHO website.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:48 AM IST
HomeNewsWorldPakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports three Mpox cases, patients came from UAE, say health authorities

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    147.50
    12:10 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.89%)

    Shriram Finance

    2,952.25
    12:10 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    57.1 (1.97%)

    GAIL India

    230.15
    12:10 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    3.45 (1.52%)

    Tata Power

    411.70
    12:10 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    6.15 (1.52%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Zensar Technologies

    788.20
    11:57 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    46.25 (6.23%)

    Firstsource Solutions

    307.90
    11:57 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    17.55 (6.04%)

    L&T Technology Services

    5,196.45
    11:57 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    278.15 (5.66%)

    Mphasis

    2,869.90
    11:55 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    153 (5.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,058.00849.00
      Chennai
      73,129.00637.00
      Delhi
      72,634.00-354.00
      Kolkata
      72,492.00496.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue