Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports three Mpox cases, patients came from UAE, say health authorities

Pakistan's health department in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province reported on August 16 that it had detected three cases of the monkeypox (Mpox) virus.

Reuters, quoting the health department, reported that three individuals were detected to be infected with the disease upon their arrival from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Notably, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the recent mpox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern after a new variant of the infectious virus was identified in Sweden.

Mpox Cases in Pakistan Pakistan has previously reported cases of Mpox infection. The Reuters report said it is not yet clear which variant the newly found patients are infected with.

Salim Khan, the director general of health services for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said two patients are confirmed to have Mpox. In contrast the third patient's samples have been sent to the National Health Institute in the capital, Islamabad, for confirmation. Khan added that all three are being quarantined.

A spokesperson for Pakistan's national health ministry said Pakistan had detected one suspected case of Mpox, the report added.

New Strain Detected in Sweden Global health officials on August 15 reported that a new strain of the Mpox virus was detected in Sweden and linked it to a growing outbreak in Africa.

The latest case in Sweden is the first sign of Mpox's spread outside the African continent a day after the WHO on August 14 declared the disease a public health emergency of international concern — its highest level of alert. The WHO's move came after detection of cases in the war-torn Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) spread to nearby countries.

Since the outbreak began in 2023, at least 27,000 cases and over 1,100 deaths — the majority cases among children — have been reported in Congo, the report said.

Mpox infections can cause a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes and fever. It can make some people very ill, as per the WHO website.