Pakistan retained on FATF 'Grey List' for failing to act against terrorists

According to a statement from the FATF on Friday at the end of a week long plenary session, Pakistan has now met the demands of the global body on 26 of the 27 action items given to it 2018. “Pakistan’s continued political commitment has led to significant progress across a comprehensive CFT (combating financing of terrorism) action plan. The FATF recognizes Pakistan’s progress and efforts to address these CFT action plan items and notes that since February 2021, Pakistan has made progress to complete two of the three remaining action items on demonstrating that effective, proportionate and dissuasive sanctions are imposed for TF ( terrorist financing) convictions and that Pakistan’s targeted financial sanctions regime was being used effectively to targeted terrorist assets," the statement said.