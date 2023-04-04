Pakistan rupee falls all-time low against US dollar amid economic crisis2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 08:57 PM IST
The local unit, in the interbank market, closed at 287.29 against the US dollar, 0.78 per cent or ₹2.25, down from Monday’s close of 285.04, Geo News reported.
The Pakistani rupee sank to ₹287.29 against the US dollar, a record low on Tuesday as the cash-starved country struggles to unlock critical International Monetary Fund (IMF) funding while dwindling foreign exchange reserves become another source of concern for investors, a media report said.
