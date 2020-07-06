Pakistan's health minister Zafar Mirza tests positive for Covid-19

Pakistan's health minister Zafar Mirza today tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He made the announcement on Twitter. "I have tested positive for COVID-19. Under med advice I have isolated myself at home & taking all precautions. I have mild symptoms. Please keep me in your kind prayers. Colleagues, keep up the good work! You are making a big difference and I am proud of you," he wrote on Twitter.

Mirza, who also has been at the forefront of the government's response to the pandemic, urged his colleagues to continue the fight against the virus.

Last week, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had tested positive for Covid-19, "This afternoon I felt a slight fever and immediately quarantined myself at home. I have now tested positive for Covid 19. By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers," Pakistani Foreign Minister had tweeted.

Over the past 24 hours, the country has reported 3,763 new cases and the recovery of 4,736 patients with 65 deaths, taking the national tally of cases to 231,017, recoveries to 129,830 and death toll to 4,745.

A number of high officials have tested positive for COVID-19 in Pakistan, including Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed and the speaker of the lower house of parliament, Asad Qaiser.

-With agency inputs

Topics Pakistan