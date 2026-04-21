Pakistan scrambles to convince Tehran to hold peace talks with Washington as US-Iran ceasefire deadline looms

As the two-week ‘fragile’ ceasefire between the US and Iran is nearing its end, with a potential resumption of hostilities in the Middle East, Pakistan is now finding itself in an increasingly desperate diplomatic corner.
This comes as Iran is yet to confirm its attendance for the highly anticipated second round of peace talks with Washington in Islamabad, a move that has left Pakistani officials anxious. Islamabad tried to position itself as a chief mediator to broker a peace deal between the US and Iran, which was halted for two weeks after a ceasefire came into effect on April 8.
Now, with no clear signal from Tehran and the ceasefire window closing, Pakistan’s leadership is scrambling to keep the diplomatic initiative alive while trying to avoid being sidelined altogether. In a post on X, Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar revealed the lack of progress and wrote, "Formal response from the Iranian side about confirmation of a delegation to attend the Islamabad Peace Talks is still awaited."
The situation further seems to be complicated by a lack of coordination regarding when the ceasefire might end. While Tarar, in his post, stated that the ceasefire would end at 4:50 am (Pakistani time) on April 22, US President Donald Trump provided a different timeline, stating that the two-week truce would end on "Wednesday evening Washington time."
According to ANI, this discrepancy points to the chaotic nature of the negotiations, with Islamabad struggling to maintain a consistent narrative between the two global adversaries.
Elaborating in his post, Tarar said, "Pakistan, as the mediator, is in constant contact with the Iranians and pursuing the path of diplomacy and dialogue." He further said, "Pakistan has made sincere efforts to convince the Iranian leadership to participate in the second round of talks, and these efforts continue."
He also noted that a decision from Tehran on attending the talks before the end of the two-week ceasefire remains critical.
According to a CNN report, Iranian lawmaker Ahmad Naderi said that no Iranian delegation has travelled to Pakistan for negotiations and ruled out immediate talks. The decision not to send a delegation came days after the US enforced a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, which, according to Trump, will remain in place until a deal is secured with Tehran. The Islamic Republic, on the other hand, has cited this blockade as a reason for not sending its delegation.
Speaking to CNN, he noted that Tehran "will not negotiate until the issue of the naval blockade is resolved," referring to the US blockade on Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz, and dismissed reports of an Iranian delegation being present in Pakistan as "a complete lie."
The blockade was imposed on April 13, a day after the first round of US-Iran talks failed in Islamabad, despite negotiations having continued for over 21 hours.
Meanwhile, Tehran agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz for commercial vessels last week, a move that was hailed by Trump. However, it was shut again in less than 24 hours after Trump, in a post, wrote that the naval blockade would continue.
What remains to be seen is whether Pakistan will be able to convince the Islamic Republic to engage in dialogue with Washington as the ceasefire deadline looms.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.