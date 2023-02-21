Pakistan: Section 144 imposed in Lahore for 7 days citing terror threats
Section 144 prohibits all kinds of corner meetings, jalsa, public gatherings and congregations in the areas.
The caretaker government of Punjab province in Pakistan imposed Section 144 in Lahore for seven days, citing terror threats amid the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) protest and rallies, ARY News reported.
