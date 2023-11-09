Pakistan seeks $600 million in fresh loans from two Chinese banks
Cash-strapped Pakistan has sought $600 million in fresh loans from two Chinese banks as it negotiates with the IMF for the release of the second tranche of a $3 billion bailout package. According to a report by The Express Tribune newspaper, the Pakistan government is in negotiations with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and the Bank of China for a total loan of $600 million. Each bank has been approached for $300 million in financing.