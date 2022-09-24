Pakistan seeks peace with India, calls for lasting solution of Jammu and Kashmir issue at UNGA3 min read . 07:44 AM IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz at UNGA said that Pakistan seeks peace with all its neighbours including India
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz at UNGA said that Pakistan seeks peace with all its neighbours including India
Pakistan again used the UN platform to raise the Jammu and Kashmir issue, when Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday, said that his country is looking for peace with all its neighbours, including India, provided there is a just and lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute.
Pakistan again used the UN platform to raise the Jammu and Kashmir issue, when Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday, said that his country is looking for peace with all its neighbours, including India, provided there is a just and lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute.
During his address at the United Nations General Assembly session, PM Shehbaz spoke on a myriad of issues, but he maintained his focus on Jammu and Kashmir. He claimed India's abrogation of Article 370 as an “illegal and unilateral" action on 5 August 2019.
During his address at the United Nations General Assembly session, PM Shehbaz spoke on a myriad of issues, but he maintained his focus on Jammu and Kashmir. He claimed India's abrogation of Article 370 as an “illegal and unilateral" action on 5 August 2019.
Also Read: Quad signs Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief partnership guidelines, attack China over domination attempt
Also Read: Quad signs Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief partnership guidelines, attack China over domination attempt
“Pakistan needs a stable external environment. We look for peace with all our neighbours, including India. Sustainable peace and stability in South Asia, however, remains contingent upon a just and lasting solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute," he said.
“Pakistan needs a stable external environment. We look for peace with all our neighbours, including India. Sustainable peace and stability in South Asia, however, remains contingent upon a just and lasting solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute," he said.
Also Read: UNGA praises India's role at United Nations
Also Read: UNGA praises India's role at United Nations
He also mentioned the arms and ammunition capabilities of both countries and said it is high time for India to understand that both countries are armed to the teeth. He rejected war as an option and called for peaceful dialogue to resolve the issue.
He also mentioned the arms and ammunition capabilities of both countries and said it is high time for India to understand that both countries are armed to the teeth. He rejected war as an option and called for peaceful dialogue to resolve the issue.
Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif expressed his will to sit down and talk with his neighbour India. However, India has always maintained its stand that Jammu and Kashmir “was, is and shall forever" remain an integral part of the country.
Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif expressed his will to sit down and talk with his neighbour India. However, India has always maintained its stand that Jammu and Kashmir “was, is and shall forever" remain an integral part of the country.
Also Read: UNSC requires urgent and comprehensive reforms: MEA in joint statement
Also Read: UNSC requires urgent and comprehensive reforms: MEA in joint statement
For a long time, India has been constantly attempting to enter the permanent member list of UNSC. Addressing the issue of the addition of new members, Pakistan PM said this will “paralyse" the Council's decision-making and create new centres of privilege.
For a long time, India has been constantly attempting to enter the permanent member list of UNSC. Addressing the issue of the addition of new members, Pakistan PM said this will “paralyse" the Council's decision-making and create new centres of privilege.
Pakistan went haywire when India removed Article 370 from Indian Constitution to remove the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.
Pakistan went haywire when India removed Article 370 from Indian Constitution to remove the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.
In response, Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with India and expelled the Indian envoy. Afterwards, there was increase in cases of cross-border firing and other border issues.
In response, Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with India and expelled the Indian envoy. Afterwards, there was increase in cases of cross-border firing and other border issues.
“It's now up to us to resolve our differences, our problems or issues like peaceful neighbours through peaceful negotiations and discussions and save our scarce resources for promoting education and health and employment to millions of people," he said focusing on the rapid militarisation of Jammu and Kashmir.
“It's now up to us to resolve our differences, our problems or issues like peaceful neighbours through peaceful negotiations and discussions and save our scarce resources for promoting education and health and employment to millions of people," he said focusing on the rapid militarisation of Jammu and Kashmir.
Speaking on the Afghanistan crisis, PM said at this point isolating the Afghan interim government could aggravate the suffering of the Afghan people who are already destitute.
Speaking on the Afghanistan crisis, PM said at this point isolating the Afghan interim government could aggravate the suffering of the Afghan people who are already destitute.
“They all need to be dealt with effectively and comprehensively with the support and cooperation of the interim Afghan authorities," he said. On the Pakistan floods, he said 33 million people, including women and children, are at high risk of health hazards.
“They all need to be dealt with effectively and comprehensively with the support and cooperation of the interim Afghan authorities," he said. On the Pakistan floods, he said 33 million people, including women and children, are at high risk of health hazards.
The country's urgent priority was to ensure rapid economic growth and lift millions out of poverty and hunger, to enable any such policy, Pakistan needs a stable external environment, claimed Shehbaz Sharif.
The country's urgent priority was to ensure rapid economic growth and lift millions out of poverty and hunger, to enable any such policy, Pakistan needs a stable external environment, claimed Shehbaz Sharif.
(With inputs from PTI)
(With inputs from PTI)