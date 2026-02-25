Pakistan High Court judge who granted relief to Imran Khan, alleged ISI interference removed over fake degree

The Islamabad High Court has removed senior High Court judge Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri. In a 116-page judgment, the court has marked Jahangiri’s appointment invalid because he did not have a lawful law degree, Dawn reported.

A division bench led by Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar ruled that Jahangiri’s basic law degree was void from the beginning. That’s why his elevation to the high court is legally invalid.

The court relied on original records from the University of Karachi. Serious irregularities were found in his academic history.

According to the judgment, Jahangiri first appeared for his LL.B. Part-I exam in 1988 using a fake enrolment number. After being caught using unfair means and banned for three years in 1989, he allegedly reappeared in 1990 under a different identity and enrollment number.

According to the court, a university issues only one enrolment number per programme. Multiple numbers are impossible.

His degree was declared invalid. The court said a fake qualification cannot be legally corrected later.

How Jahangiri ‘obstructed’ justice In its judgment, the Islamabad High Court also criticised Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri’s conduct during the case. The court said he was given several chances to submit a written reply and present original documents to prove his qualifications. But, he reportedly failed to do so.

Instead, he filed applications asking for a full court to hear the case. He requested the chief justice to step aside and sought an indefinite adjournment. He argued that a related matter was pending before the Sindh High Court.

The bench described these actions as “delaying tactics”. Once initial documentary evidence was presented, the responsibility shifted to Jahangiri to prove his qualification, it ruled.

The court rejected his request for the chief justice’s recusal. Mere suspicion of bias was not enough, it said.

According to the court, forming benches is the sole authority of the chief justice. It is called an attempt to influence the bench, a sign of bad faith.

Petition against Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri Lawyer Mian Dawood filed the petition challenging the former judge’s law degree. On 9 December 2025, the Islamabad High Court declared the petition maintainable. Jahangiri later challenged this order and other related proceedings before the Federal Constitutional Court.

In his appeal, Jahangiri alleged bias, especially from the chief justice. He claimed that, when the case was heard on 2 December and postponed to 9 December, no notice was issued to him. However, court records showed that two lawyers were present as his counsel that day.

He also said the court decided the issue of his “eligibility” without giving him proper notice. It violated his right to a fair trial under Article 10-A of the Constitution, he argued. Jahangiri further said that the Sindh High Court had already suspended the cancellation of his degree by Karachi University.

The Imran Khan connection During his legal career, Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri steadily advanced. From Advocate of the Supreme Court, he eventually became a High Court judge.

Before becoming a judge, he served in key positions, including as Advocate General of Islamabad, Deputy Prosecutor General at the National Accountability Bureau, and Deputy Attorney General of Pakistan. At every stage, he underwent thorough background checks and interviews.

Judicial appointments in Pakistan also involve security vetting by agencies like Military Intelligence and the ISI. Still, his degree was never questioned.

Jahangiri gained major public attention in 2023 when he issued a protective order for former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The order stopped authorities from arresting Khan in future cases without following proper legal procedure.

The decision was criticised by the government, which viewed it as interference in its enforcement plans. Some government supporters accused him of favouring Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Later, Jahangiri ruffled the government's feathers again. He wrote to the Supreme Judicial Council, alleging that the ISI was interfering in judicial matters. He accused ISI of pressure and surveillance, targeting judges and their families.