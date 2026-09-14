Pakistan sets ₹7 million bounty on Masood Azhar ahead of FATF review: Terrorist linked to Pathankot, Pulwama attacks

Pakistan has increased the bounty announced on Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, among the top perpetrators of terrorist acts in India, to 7 million rupees, news agency ANI reported. The reward for information leading to his arrest has been raised from PKR 20 lakh to PKR 70 lakh.

Despite being designated an international terrorist by the UN Security Council, Masood Azhar remains among the key terror figures wanted in India. His name has been linked to several major attacks, from the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the Pulwama bombing to the Red Fort blast in Delhi. Over the years, he has emerged as a prominent figure in the region’s terror network, with Indian authorities alleging support from Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the ISI.

The announcement comes weeks ahead of the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) plenary meeting scheduled for October, as the Islamic nation seeks to avoid being placed back on the FATF grey list. The FATF is the global body responsible for setting standards to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the new bounty set by Pakistan for Masood Azhar? ⌵ Pakistan has increased the bounty on Masood Azhar to 7 million rupees, up from 2 million. 2 Why did Pakistan announce a higher bounty on Masood Azhar? ⌵ The announcement comes ahead of the Financial Action Task Force's plenary meeting, as Pakistan aims to avoid being placed back on the FATF grey list. 3 How has Masood Azhar been linked to terrorist activities in India? ⌵ Masood Azhar is accused of being involved in several major attacks in India, including the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the Pulwama bombing. 4 Should Pakistan be held accountable for Masood Azhar's activities despite his claimed absence? ⌵ Despite Islamabad's assertion that Azhar has not been in Pakistan since 2021, he remains one of the key terrorists wanted by India, prompting calls for accountability. 5 What is the significance of Masood Azhar being listed in Pakistan's FIA Red Book? ⌵ His listing in the FIA's Red Book highlights his status as a most-wanted terrorist within Pakistan, with specific cases registered against him under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Islamabad has for years maintained that Azhar has not been in Pakistan since 2021 and has fled to Afghanistan. Azhar, 58, has been listed in the FIA's Red Book of most-wanted terrorists.

He has been identified on the list as the head of Jaish-e-Mohammad, with the date of entry given as December 31, 2021, according to news agency PTI.

The list places Azhar at serial number 1480 and contains 1,804 names of most-wanted terrorists. The entry describes Azhar as healthy and heavily built and of normal medium height.

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The details show that he is wanted in three cases: FIR-17/20 dated December 3, 2020, under sections 11-EE(4), 11-F(2), 11-W and 11-OOO of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, registered at the Counter Terrorism Department police station in Gujranwala; FIR-8/20 dated March 9, 2020, under section 11-EE(4) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, registered at the CTD police station in Multan; and FIR-4/21 dated March 29, 2021, under sections 11-H(3), 11-I, 11-J(2) and 11-N of the Anti-Terrorism Act, registered at the CTD police station in Lahore.

"The Federal/Provincial Govt. of Pakistan is offering a reward of up to Rs. 7,000,000/- for information leading directly to the apprehension or conviction of Maulana Masood Azhar Maulana S/o Khuda Baksh," the entry says.

Who are the terrorists named in the FIA's Red Book? Pakistan’s FIA has named 19 terrorists linked to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in its latest Red Book. The individuals are accused of supporting the attackers by providing funds, arranging logistics and helping organise the boats used during the operation.

The revised list includes 11 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who allegedly helped arrange the attackers’ sea journey on the boats Al-Hussaini and Al-Fauz, ANI reported.