Pakistan shuts borders with Iran 'indefinitely'; hundreds evacuated as missile attacks in Israel-Iran conflict continue

Iran-Israel conflict: Pakistan has shut all border crossings with Iran ‘indefinitely’ as missile attacks in Israel-Iran conflict continue, said officials, as per reports.

“There will be no pedestrian and vehicular movement at [the] Pak-Iran border for an indefinite period,” reads the official order by Pakistan, reported The Dawn.

Hundreds of Pakistani students and pilgrims have also been evacuated from Iran, mentioned the outlet's report.

Earlier in the day, Iran had claimed that Pakistan has “asserted” that it would attack Israel with a nuclear bomb if the nation launches a nuclear strike against Iran. Pakistan's Defence Minister, however denied the claims.

Which border points are shut Pakistan and Iran share an approximately 905-km-long border with multiple crossing points.