Pakistan: State Bank's reserves fall by $123 million to $20 billion

Pakistan: State Bank's reserves fall by $123 million to $20 billion1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
The State Bank of Pakistan said that the decrease in foreign currency reserves by $123 million was due to the external debt repayments
The State Bank of Pakistan's reserves fell by 0.61% on a weekly basis, as per ANI news agency report.
On September 3, the foreign currency reserves were recorded at $20,022.6 million, compared with $20,145.6 million recorded on August 27.
The decrease in foreign currency reserves by $123 million was due to the external debt repayments, the State Bank of Pakistan said.
Overall, liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $27,102.6 million.
Last month, Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increased to $20.15 billion, after the country received an allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) worth $2,751.8 million from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Pakistan had borrowed $2.5 billion through Eurobonds, by offering profitable interest rates to the lender. The country received the first loan tranche of $991.4 million from the IMF on July 9, 2019, and the second loan tranche of around $454 million in December 2019.
The reserves also jumped on account of $2.5 billion in inflows from China.
