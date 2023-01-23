Pakistan suffers major power outage, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore without power for hours1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 10:48 AM IST
- The electricity outage was reported in all major cities including Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad
Pakistan suffered country-wide power cuts early on Monday due to a major breakdown in its national grid, the federal energy ministry said.
